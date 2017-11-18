All-Ireland ladies club football previews: Final places on the line November 17, 2017







Here are the previews for the All-Ireland ladies senior, intermediate and junior club football semi-finals which take place across this weekend.

Compiled by Jackie Cahill

Saturday:

All-Ireland senior club semi-final

Foxrock-Cabinteely (Dublin) v Mourneabbey (Cork) - Bray Emmets, 3pm (S McNulty)

TWO teams who are no strangers to the business end of the All-Ireland series clash at the semi-final stage.

Cork and Munster champions Mourneabbey are here for a fourth successive year, with Foxrock-Cabinteely preparing for a third semi-final on the trot.

Their paths have never crossed until now, however, as 2014 and 2015 runners-up Mourneabbey make the trip to face last year's beaten finalists.

There's plenty of inter-county talent on show from both sides, with All-Star nominated sisters Doireann and Ciara O'Sullivan (a recipient last year) leading the Mourneabbey charge.

Fox-Cab have Dublin All-Ireland winners Sinéad Goldrick and Niamh Collins in their ranks, along with Westmeath's Fiona Claffey, Laura Nerney from Laois and Kerry's Ciara Murphy.

Fox-Cab: L Ahern; S Quinn, A Murray, E McDonagh; S Brophy, N Collins, S Goldrick; L Nerney, T O'Sullivan; C Crotty, F Claffey, C O'Riordan; H O'Neill, A Ring (c), C Murphy.

Mourneabbey: M O'Sullivan; E Coakley, C.A. Stack, K Coakley; R O'Sullivan, E Meaney, A O'Sullivan; N O'Sullivan, M O'Callaghan; C O'Sullivan, B O'Sullivan (c), E Jack; L Fitzgerald, D O'Sullivan, E Harrington.

Sunday:

All-Ireland senior club semi-final

St Macartan's (Tyrone) v Carnacon (Mayo) - Augher, 2pm (C McManus)

Tyrone outfit St Macartan's captured a very first Ulster title recently, when they defeated 2016 All-Ireland champions Donaghmoyne.

Their reward is a first All-Ireland semi-final against the five-time winners Carnacon, who have Australia-bound Cora Staunton pulling the strings in attack.

It's very much a family affair for St Macartan's, with 2010 All-Ireland finalist with Tyrone, Cathy Maguire, joined by sisters Joline (captain), Maria and Paula, along with cousin Lynda.

St Macs are managed by former Tyrone All-Ireland medallist Ryan McMenamin, who's married to midfielder Maura (nee Kelly).

Home advantage should count for something but Carnacon are battle-hardened and their Mayo contingent are fuelled by the hurt of defeat to Dublin at Croke Park in September.

St Macartan's: N McKenna; S McQuaid, M Donnelly, M Treanor; S McCarroll, N McGirr, L Donnelly; M McMenamin, C McQuaid; S McRory, C Maguire, P Donnelly; S McGirr, C McCaffrey, J Donnelly (c).

Carnacon: M Higgins; S McGing, M Carter, S Larkin; M McGing, M Corbett, D Hughes; F McHale, E Flannery; L Dowling, A Dowling, A Brennan; E Cosgrave, C Staunton (c), B Bruton.

All-Ireland intermediate semi-finals

Latton O'Rahilly (Monaghan) v Dunboyne (Meath) - Latton, 1pm (M Farrelly)

Dunboyne beat last year's All-Ireland junior champions St Maur's (Dublin) to win the Leinster intermediate title - and thoughts now turn to an All-Ireland assault.

Dunboyne were junior champions themselves in 2015 and they have Fiona O'Neill, Aoife Thompson and Emma Duggan in scoring form.

Latton won a thriller against John Mitchels in Liverpool at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage, when Joanne Culleton struck a late goal.

Kinsale (Cork) v Moycullen (Galway) - Kinsale, 1pm (N McCormack)

Annaghdown won the intermediate title on Galway's behalf last year, and now Maigh Cuilinn are hoping to follow suit.

They'll have their hands full with Kinsale, who contested last year's All-Ireland junior decider.

All-Star Orla Finn has sparkled in attack for Kinsale, with All-Ireland minor winner Sadhbh O'Leary another huge threat, and Maigh Cuilinn will need Shannon Keady (1-6 in the Connacht final) fully-fit and firing.

All-Ireland junior semi-finals

Corduff (Monaghan) v Cuala (Dublin) - Corduff, 1pm (D McEnery)

As Foxrock-Cabinteely hunt a second successive All-Ireland senior final spot, neighbours Cuala look to cement their place in the junior final over the weekend.

Corduff are a capable outfit and they have Monaghan senior star Laura McEnaney captaining the side from full-forward.

Cuala have Dublin All-Ireland senior winner Martha Byrne in their squad, and Sinead Wylde scored a Leinster final hat-trick to help see off Clann na nGael.

Tuam/Cortoon (Galway) v Aghada (Cork) - Tuam Stadium, 2pm (G Carmody)

No Galway team has contested an All-Ireland junior final since Caltra Cuans in 2010 - but Tuam/Cortoon are hoping to change that.

For the past two years, Cork clubs have finished as runners-up but Aghada are hoping to buck that trend.

Vastly-experienced Emma Farmer captains Aghada from centre forward, with All-Star nominee Roisín Phelan holding down the centre back position, while Tuam/Cortoon midfielder Emer Flaherty is well-known for her Galway exploits.

**Junior and intermediate team lists, if required, available on website: www.ladiesgaelic.ie**

