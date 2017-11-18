Harte backs early season competitions November 17, 2017







Tyrone manager Mickey Harte believes that the much maligned early season competitions are the perfect place to try out new players.

Harte has drafted in a number of newcomers to his squad for the 2018 campaign, all of whom will get the chance to impress during the Dr McKenna Cup.

Having been handed a three-year extension as manager, Harte has begun the process of rebuilding the squad for the coming year.

"We've been watching the championship closely and we've noticed a few players that we'd like to invite in for the McKenna Cup series anyway," Harte told the Ulster Herald.

"There's a lot of games coming close in on top of each other so it will be a good environment to find out a bit about our new players."

Most Read Stories