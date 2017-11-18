Byrne wary of MLR test November 17, 2017







Kilcormac/Killoughey manager Stephen Byrne knows that his charges will have to be at their best to see off the challenge of Mount Leinster Rangers in Sunday's Leinster club SHC semi-final.

The sides meet in O'Connor Park and Byrne is hoping that they can make home advantage count, but he stressed to the Midland Tribune that won't be enough on its own.

"It's good to have a home venue and we have been lucky in that department, but then, back in 2014 we had to do a bit of travelling. We're lucky to get it, but as Castletown Geoghegan proved, home venues don't mean anything when the weather starts to get that little bit softer, a little bit worse," said Byrne.

"They're a serious outfit. They've played in a club All-Ireland final, we played them in 2012 and similar to ourselves, they probably have a good bit of the squad that they had back then. That'll be a serious battle no doubt about it."

Peter Geraghty is back to full fitness after he broke his finger in the county final win over St Rynagh's and they have a full squad to choose from.

