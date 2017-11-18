Ó Fearghail: 2019 sounds ambitious for new Casement Park November 17, 2017







GAA president Aogán Ó Fearghail says the 2019 completion date for the proposed Casement Park redevelopment "sounds ambitious" to him.

Work on the west Belfast venue's redevelopment had originally been scheduled to start in 2013 with completion projected for 2015 but still remains subject to approval of planning permission and has now been projected for 2019 at the earliest.

Speaking in today's Irish News, Ó Fearghail denied that Ireland losing its bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup would have an effect on whether or not planning permission was granted.

"We're still committed to it," he said. "Nothing can happen until planning permission is approved. We all have to respect the process.

"There can't be a date. We had to go back and read and re-read the whole judicial review. Get our experts to do it. We weren't able to presume anything.

"We simply had to show why the stadium can happen, should happen and leave it up to the courts.

"2019 sounds ambitious to me but I don't know."

