Baker quits Kilmacud November 17, 2017







Former Clare All-Ireland winning midfielder Ollie Baker has stepped down from his role as Kilmacud Crokes senior hurling manager.

Baker took over Crokes at the end of 2013 and enjoyed a successful spell which brought the Stillorgan club a county senior championship title the following October after defeating St Jude's in extra time.

Baker's side would reach the Leinster semi-finals that season, losing out to eventual All-Ireland winners Ballyhale, and they continued their deep runs in the Dublin SHC these past two seasons having reached the last two finals where they lost out to current All-Ireland champions Cuala.

Crokes also won two All-Ireland sevens tournaments played at their own grounds during Baker's four-year tenure.

"We owe Ollie a huge debt of gratitude and appreciation for all that he and his team have done and achieved and the way they went about it," Crokes chairman Peter Walsh is quoted saying on the club's Facebook page.

"A true Gael, hurling man and Crokes forever favourite. He has given us many happy days and provided a great base to develop the game in our club and community.

"We wish himself, Michelle and family all the best and look forward to welcoming them all to Kilmacud in years to come to relive and retell the stories of a great chapter of the club's hurling history.

"Thank you Ollie."

