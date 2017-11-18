Geaney 'chomping at the bit' November 17, 2017







Ireland's Paul Geaney is confident that they can overturn the ten-point deficit in the second test of the International Rules series against Australia in Perth.

In soaring heat where temperatures reached 31 degrees, the Irish couldn't match the Aussies for the entire game and the home side dominated the third quarter to help hold on for their victory.

Despite, trailing by ten points, Geaney is confident that the Irish can hit back in Perth on Saturday, where the heat will not be as severe as it was last weekend.

"We'll be chomping at the bit to have another go against them," Geaney told the Kerryman. "It's great that we have a chance to get it right. If I nail those chances next week and other lads do the same, we're in with a shout.

"We all learned a lot - there's no doubt about that. We need to make that count next Saturday. The way the game went, I had to push out a small bit more and they really pressed from the back when they got the ball.

"They do that very well. They had three runners straight off. We tried to leave two inside and it just wasn't working. We probably have to change that for Saturday, but we'll see."

Most Read Stories