Heslin keen to push on 17 November 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. St Loman's John Heslin prepares to take a free.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Westmeath and St Loman's forward John Heslin feels the momentum is behind them now having picked up an away win in the Leinster club SFC.

Last Sunday, the Westmeath champions gained revenge on Longford counterparts Mullinalaghta for last year's loss at the same stage, when they came from behind to defeat them by a point.

Now, they are preparing for a semi-final clash against Meath champions Simonstown Gaels, which will be played in Cusack Park, Mullingar on Sunday week.

And, Heslin told the Westmeath Topic that their run is not only great for the club, but for the county as a whole.

“This is great for Westmeath football. When you get this far you are not just representing St Loman's, we are representing the county and the footballing community, young and old in Westmeath,” said Heslin.

“It is special when you win a game in the Leinster championship and we will just train hard and concentrate on the next game.”