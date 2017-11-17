Clare assemble youthful squad for trip Stateside 17 November 2017





Clare joint-manager Donal Moloney with David Fitzgerald.

Following a raft of player defections recently, Clare joint-managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor have assembled a youthful 27-man squad for the AIG Fenway Classic in Boston.

The Banner County lost four key players from their 2013 All-Ireland winning side through retirement last month, namely Brendan Bugler, Colin Ryan, Pat Donnellan and Darach Honan. Aaron Cunningham and Colm Galvin are reported to be travelling in 2018 while another Celtic Cross holder Cian Dillon is taking time out.

Meanwhile, Conor Cleary misses out on the trip Stateside as he prepares for his club Kilmaley's Munster intermediate hurling final on Sunday.

The Clare squad and management team flew out from Shannon Airport this morning and will train in Boston tomorrow ahead of Sunday's semi-final against Tipperary (6.30pm Irish time).

Clare (AIG Fenway Classic squad): Andrew Fahy, Donal Tuohy, Patrick Kelly, David McInerney, Patrick O'Connor, David Reidy, Jason McCarthy, David Fitzgerald, Oisin O'Brien, Podge Collins, Jack Browne, Cathal Malone, Aron Shanagher, Tony Kelly, John Conlon, Shane O'Donnell, Conor McGrath, Peter Duggan, Paul Flanagan, Cathal O'Connell, Eoin Quirke, Niall Deasy, Bobby Duggan, Rory Hayes, Ian Galvin, Gearoid O'Connell, Darragh Corry.