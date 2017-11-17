Harte backs early season competitions
17 November 2017
Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.
©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.
Tyrone manager Mickey Harte believes that the much maligned early season competitions are the perfect place to try out new players.
Harte has drafted in a number of newcomers to his squad for the 2018 campaign, all of whom will get the chance to impress during the Dr McKenna Cup.
Having been handed a three-year extension as manager, Harte has begun the process of rebuilding the squad for the coming year.
“We've been watching the championship closely and we've noticed a few players that we'd like to invite in for the McKenna Cup series anyway,” Harte told the Ulster Herald.
“There's a lot of games coming close in on top of each other so it will be a good environment to find out a bit about our new players.”