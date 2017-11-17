Duignan to step away from GAA 17 November 2017





Michael Duignan Michael Duignan

Former Offaly hurler Michael Duignan has announced his decision to take a break from the GAA.

Duignan feels he needs a break having been involved with county and club teams since retiring as a player in 2001.

For the past couple of years, he has worked with the Ballinamere/Durrow minor hurlers who have won the past two Offaly championships, the latest of which saw them defeat Duignan's native club St Rynagh's in an enthralling final that went to a replay.

Ironically, earlier this year, Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald called on Duignan to manage at a higher level like the Clare native instead of criticising inter-county managers.

However, the former All-Ireland winner told the Midland Tribune that he has lost a bit of love for the game in recent years and needs time to recharge his batteries.

“I am at it since I was eight years of age, as a player, as an administrator. I was six years chairman of the minor club. As a coach, I have been with these lads since I came to live here. I think I am getting a bit cross and getting a bit involved in stuff. I have lost a little bit of love for it to be honest with you because of off the field stuff,” stated Duignan.

“I really wanted to get over the line with this minor team. I wanted to leave it on a high but I want to take a year out from everything.”

His decision to step away from hurling is unlikely to affect his role as a pundit for the RTE and GAA patrons are sure to here his valid opinions throughout the summer.