Sice 'relishing' final challenge 17 November 2017





Corofin's Gary Sice.

Corofin forward Gary Sice is looking forward to locking horns with Castlebar Mitchels in the Connacht club SFC final.

The Galway champions came through a pulsating contest against St Brigid's which saw extra time needed to separate the sides, but 1-01 in the second half of added play saw Corofin finish the stronger.

Now, they face as tough a test against the Mayo champions who shook off a strong challenge from Tourlestrane to book their place in the final.

And Sice told the Tuam Herald that they will have to prepare accordingly for the tough challenge that faces them on Sunday week.

“We relish the challenge and we'll have to prepare ourselves very well because they are a serious outfit,” stated Sice.

“They'll bring something different again, but that's the beauty of this competition, you never have an easy run of it – as St Vincent's found out in Rathnew.

“It's all going to stop at some stage but while we're there and fit and able we'll keep at it.”