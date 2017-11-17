PIC: Is this the new Tyrone jersey? 17 November 2017





Tyrone have a new jersey on the way. Tyrone have a new jersey on the way.

Tyrone are expected to launch a new jersey soon but images of a home strip for the 2018 season have already been doing the rounds on social media.

If this trendy home jersey below is to be believed, then the Red Hands have a new title sponsor in steel manufacturers Tyrone Fabrication whose logo appears across the front.

A leaked image of the new Tyrone home jersey?

Tyrone have sported the logo of construction company McAleer & Rushe for the past three years. The Cookstown based McAleer & Rushe have been the main sponsor of Tyrone GAA since 2014.