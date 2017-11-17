Walsh to lead Kilkenny 17 November 2017





A general view of the Nowlan Park pitch before the Allianz HL clash between Kilkenny and Waterford.

Windgap clubman Jimmy Walsh will be the next Kilkenny GAA chairman.

Walsh will take over from Ned Quinn who must step down due to the five-year rule as he is the only candidate that has been nominated for the position.

Nominations for positions closed on Monday evening as many of the top table's officers will have to step down having completed five years also.

Many will be disappointed to see Quinn go as his five years are regarded as being highly successful. This came on the back of being chairman from 1999 to 2007, before beginning his current term in 2013.

Others stepping down include vice-chairman Conor Denieffe who is set to take on the position of secretary, which Walsh vacates to take up the chairman's role.