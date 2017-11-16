Ex-Tánaiste Coughlan nominated to become Donegal chairperson 16 November 2017





Former Tánaiste Mary Coughlan is in the running to become Donegal’s next county board chairperson.

The Tir Chonaill County holds its annual convention on December 8th in Ballybofey and Coughlan is said to be one of six candidates in the running to succeed outgoing chairman Sean Dunnion.

Coughlan served as Tánaiste in the Irish government from 2008 to 2011 and is currently secretary of her local club St Naul’s and is understood to be nominated for the Donegal chair by at least one club.

The former Fianna Fáil TD’s family has been deeply involved in the GAA in the past, particularly her father Cathal and uncles Clement and Austin Coughlan, and her straight-talking/no-nonsense approach could see her present strong opposition.

Mick McGrath, Grace Boyle, Frankie Doherty, Cieran Kelly and Niall Erskine are the other five candidates said to be in the running to succeed Dunnion, who has served a five-year term.