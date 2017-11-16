Kiely reveals new-look Limerick panel 16 November 2017





Limerick manager John Kiely.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Limerick manager John Kiely.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely has named 10 newcomers in his squad ahead of the upcoming 2018 campaign.

The most high-profile return sees Na Piarsaigh ace Kevin Downes included in the 38-man panel after recovering from his cruciate ligament injury, while David Reidy is also back in the set-up after hurling with Kildare last season.

The eight other additions from last summer’s championship squad are Daragh Fanning, Paddy O’Loughlin, Thomas Grimes, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave, Conor Boylan, Oisin O’Reilly, Barry Murphy and Seamus Flanagan.

Altogether there are 16 members from this year’s All-Ireland U21 winning side, with five getting their first senior call up for the Treaty County.

Kiely’s charges begin their new season when they embark on the Munster League on December 30th.

Limerick panel: Shane Dowling, Alan Dempsey, David Dempsey, Ronan Lynch, Mike Casey, Peter Casey, William O’Donoghue, Thomas Grimes, Conor Boylan and Kevin Downes (all Na Piarsaigh); Barry Hennessy, Graeme Mulcahy, Paddy O’Loughlin and Oisin O’Reilly (all Kilmallock); Richie English, Pat Ryan, Darragh O’Donovan and Barry Murphy (all Doon); Diarmaid Byrnes, Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane (all Patrickswell); Dan Morrissey and Tom Morrissey (both Ahane); Paul Browne and Sean Finn (both Bruff); Colin Ryan and Daragh Fanning (both Pallasgreen); Tom Condon (Knockaderry), Declan Hannon (Adare), Richie McCarthy (Blackrock), Nickie Quaid (Effin), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Seamus Hickey (Murroe-Boher), Barry Nash (South Liberties), Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon).