Cavan Gaels to appeal Murphy's red 16 November 2017





Levi Murphy prepares to shoot as Thomas Galligan and Daryl Buckley close in. Levi Murphy prepares to shoot as Thomas Galligan and Daryl Buckley close in.

Cavan Gaels boss Jason O’Reilly has confirmed that the club will appeal the red card issued to defender Levi Murphy in a bid to free him up for Sunday’s Ulster club SFC semi-final replay against Derrygonnelly.

Murphy was sent off by referee Padraig Hughes in the second-half of normal time last Sunday in Clones, where Darragh Sexton’s late equaliser in extra time saved a second chance for O’Reilly’s charges against the Fermanagh champions.

Speaking to The Anglo-Celt on Murphy’s red card afterwards, the ex-Cavan forward said: “We’ll appeal it anyway. It was the linesman who saw it, it probably was harsh, the two of them were at it.”

The Gaels will learn tonight (Thursday) whether or not they’ll have Murphy available for the replay when he brings his case before the Ulster Council in Armagh.

Meanwhile, experienced centre-forward Micheál Lyng is expected to fully recover from the hamstring injury which saw him limited to a late substitute appearance last weekend.