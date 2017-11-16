Sutcliffe set for first Dublin appearance in two years 16 November 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Dublin's Danny Sutcliffe.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Danny Sutcliffe has been named in Dublin’s 26-man panel for this weekend’s Super 11s Hurling Classic at Boston’s Fenway Park.

Sutcliffe has not featured for Dublin in the last two years but has been named in what is Pat Gilroy’s first squad since taking over the capital men five weeks ago.

The St Jude’s man already got a taste of playing Stateside at inter-county level this past summer when he lined-out for New York’s footballers against Sligo in the Connacht championship.

The Dubs take on All-Ireland champions Galway at the famous Boston Red Sox venue on Sunday in what will be the opening game of the second edition of the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival.

The travelling part departs tomorrow (Friday) and Dublin squad named is as follows: Jonathon Tracey, Paul Winters, Eanna Boland, Paul Crummey, Paddy Smyth, Shane Barrett, Stephen O'Connor, James Madden, Kevin Hetherton, Cian MacGabhann, Stephen Chester, Dónal Gormley, Glenn Whelan, Ronan Hayes, Danny Sutcliffe, John Hetherton, Fergal Whitely, Cillian Costello, Tom Connolly, Darren Kelly, Cian MacGabhann, Emmet McKenna, Donal Burke, Darragh Gray, Alan Moore, Niall McMorrow.