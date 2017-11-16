Galway haven't deployed 'dark arts' enough - Cummins 16 November 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Galway's Danny Cummins scores a goal.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Galway forward Danny Cummins admits that Roscommon had “that little edge” over them in this year’s Connacht SFC final.

Kevin McStay’s Rossies shocked the Division 2 champions back in July with a 2-15 to 0-12 victory to take home the JJ Nestor Cup and Cummins believes it wasn’t a case of the underdogs being hungrier than their opponents in Salthill that day.

“I wouldn’t say they were hungrier than us; everyone wants to win a Connacht title when you are in a provincial final,” the Claregalway attacker told the Irish Examiner.

“They just had that little edge that was prepared to win the dirty ball and just get those little inches. Yeah, the dark arts. I suppose everyone chats about it, but no-one really says boo about it (publicly).

“When I watch, say, a game in Connacht, whether I am playing or just watching, and then I watch an All-Ireland semi-final or final, the amount of stuff you see going on, you say, ‘how does this happen?’ or ‘how does this lad get away with that?’

“But at that level there is so much other stuff going on that it is just part and parcel of it and you need to experience it. I have small bits of experience with it. Maybe as a panel we have bits and pieces of it. As a full team, we definitely haven’t got enough, really.”