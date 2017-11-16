Video: Hurling success for Liverpool

16 November 2017

The Wolfe Tones from Liverpool in their team huddle

Wolfe Tones from Liverpool have claimed the All-Britain Club Hurling Shield title after beating Roger Casements from Coventry in the final in Birmingham. 

Corner-forward James Campbell and Tyrone midfielder Jason Patton did most of the damage in the 2-12 to 0-6 victory. 

"It was good to get the win after a long old year," says Cork manager Richie Barry, who is always on the look-out for new players. "There's plenty of hurling over here so we'd encourage anyone to get in touch."

Video by Mark Quinn. 




