Video: Hurling success for Liverpool
16 November 2017
The Wolfe Tones from Liverpool in their team huddle
Wolfe Tones from Liverpool have claimed the All-Britain Club Hurling Shield title after beating Roger Casements from Coventry in the final in Birmingham.
Corner-forward James Campbell and Tyrone midfielder Jason Patton did most of the damage in the 2-12 to 0-6 victory.
"It was good to get the win after a long old year," says Cork manager Richie Barry, who is always on the look-out for new players. "There's plenty of hurling over here so we'd encourage anyone to get in touch."
Video by Mark Quinn.