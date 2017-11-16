Tyrone call up defensive trio 16 November 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte has called up three defenders into his squad ahead of the 2018 campaign.

The Irish News reports that Brendan Burns (Pomeroy), Ciaran McLaughlin (Omagh) and Michael McKernan (Coalisland) have all been drafted into the Ulster champions’ panel after impressing in the club championship this past season.

Burns, whose younger brother Frank was called into the senior squad last year, was one of the outstanding defenders on display after his native Pomeroy reached the last four of the senior championship.

McLaughlin was prominent in defence during Omagh St Enda’s ninth county title win in mid-October, while the county’s U21 full-back McKernan helped Coalisland to a league final two weeks ago.

Sean Cavanagh, Joe McMahon and Justin McMahon all retired from inter-county duty this season, while Greencastle forward Cahir McCullagh has opted off the panel for next year to spend time travelling in Australia.