Kerry's Peter Crowley at the launch of the 2016 All-Ireland football series in Abbotstown.

Kerry defender Peter Crowley says Ireland will need to focus on their “own fundamentals” if they are to overturn their 10-point deficit against Australia this weekend and retain the Cormac McAnallen Cup.

Joe Kernan’s side went down to the Aussies on a 63-53 score-line in the opening Test of this year’s International Rules series last Sunday in Adelaide and Crowley admits that the game was played on the hosts’ terms.

“I think we just need to get back a bit to our own game,” the Laune Rangers clubman is quoted saying by GAA.ie.

“We have the round ball and it is a major advantage, I don't think we used that as much as we could have the last day, I think we played it a bit more on their terms.

“It's kind of the nature of any game, the same as it is at home, you want to play your own game. I think we just need to focus on our own fundamentals and make sure we execute those properly.

“It's not beyond us, there's only a goal and a point in it.”