2018 Walsh Cup draw: Cats drawn against Kildare and Laois 15 November 2017





Paddy Rowland of Bord na Mona and Pat Lynagh Treasurer of Leinster council present Kilkenny's Richie Hogan with the Walsh Cup and Kieran Joyce with the man-of-the-match award.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Paddy Rowland of Bord na Mona and Pat Lynagh Treasurer of Leinster council present Kilkenny's Richie Hogan with the Walsh Cup and Kieran Joyce with the man-of-the-match award.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Kilkenny have been drawn against Kildare and Laois in the 2018 Walsh Cup group stage which commences next month.

Brian Cody's charges edged out eventual All-Ireland champions Galway to the pre-season competition title nine months ago.

There are a reduced number of teams in next year's tournament with Micheal Donoghue's Tribesmen absent along with five third level sides.



2018 Walsh Cup draw

Group 1

Wexford

Carlow

Wicklow

Group 2

Kilkenny

Kildare

Laois

Group 3

Dublin

Antrim

Meath

Group 4

Offaly

Westmeath

Dates: Dec 30, Jan 3, Jan 7. Semi-finals: Jan 14. Final: Jan 21.

Opening Fixtures: Carlow v Wicklow, Kildare v Laois, Meath v Antrim, Offaly v Westmeath.

Format: Round robin with first placed team advancing to semi-finals. Offaly and Westmeath will play each other home and away with aggregate score deciding who tops Group 4.