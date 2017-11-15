2018 O'Byrne Cup draw: Dubs grouped with Offaly and Wexford
15 November 2017
Dublin's Paul Hudson celebrates with young fans after their O'Byrne Cup final victory over Louth in Drogheda.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.
The 2018 O'Byrne Cup draw has been made with holders Dublin being grouped alongside Offaly and Wexford.
Under the stewardship of Paul Clarke, the All-Ireland champions called on their reserves for this year's competition and ran out convincing winners when beating Louth in the final - 2-16 to 1-10.
They will have a bye in the opening round of the upcoming pre-season competition which will take on Saturday, 30 December.
2018 O'Byrne Cup draw:
Group 1
Dublin
Offaly
Wexford
Group 2
Kildare
Louth
Longford
Group 3
Meath
Carlow
Wicklow
Group 4
Westmeath
Laois
Dates: Dec 30, Jan 3, Jan 7. Semi-finals Jan 13/14. Final Jan 20/21.
Opening Fixtures: Offaly v Wexford, Louth v Longford, Wicklow v Carlow, Westmeath v Laois.
Format: Round robin with first placed team advancing to semi-finals. Westmeath and Laois play each other home and away with aggregate score deciding who tops Group 4.