2018 O'Byrne Cup draw: Dubs grouped with Offaly and Wexford 15 November 2017





Dublin's Paul Hudson celebrates with young fans after their O'Byrne Cup final victory over Louth in Drogheda.

The 2018 O'Byrne Cup draw has been made with holders Dublin being grouped alongside Offaly and Wexford.

Under the stewardship of Paul Clarke, the All-Ireland champions called on their reserves for this year's competition and ran out convincing winners when beating Louth in the final - 2-16 to 1-10.

They will have a bye in the opening round of the upcoming pre-season competition which will take on Saturday, 30 December.



2018 O'Byrne Cup draw:

Group 1

Dublin

Offaly

Wexford

Group 2

Kildare

Louth

Longford

Group 3

Meath

Carlow

Wicklow

Group 4

Westmeath

Laois

Dates: Dec 30, Jan 3, Jan 7. Semi-finals Jan 13/14. Final Jan 20/21.

Opening Fixtures: Offaly v Wexford, Louth v Longford, Wicklow v Carlow, Westmeath v Laois.

Format: Round robin with first placed team advancing to semi-finals. Westmeath and Laois play each other home and away with aggregate score deciding who tops Group 4.