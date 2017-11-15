Venues confirmed for 2018 Leinster SFC ties 15 November 2017





O'Moore Park will play host to a Leinster SFC first round double-bill next year after the venues for a number of games were confirmed this evening.

After enjoying their best championship run in 73 years last summer, Carlow face Louth at the Laois county grounds which will also see the meeting of Offaly versus Wicklow on the same day.

In the other first round tie, Wexford have been awarded home advantage against Laois after winning a coin toss and so this clash will take place at Wexford Park.

Meanwhile, Longford will be at home in Pearse Park for their quarter-final encounter with Meath. It's a rare home draw for the midlanders in the provincial series but one that is 'subject to redevelopment work being satisfactorily completed'. If the redevelopment work at Pearse Park is not ready in time, then the game will be moved to Navan.

Dates and times for the games will be decided in due course.



Leinster SFC first round

Carlow v Louth, O'Moore Park

Offaly v Wicklow, O'Moore Park

Wexford v Laois, Innovate Wexford Park

Leinter SFC quarter-final

Longford v Meath, Pearse Park