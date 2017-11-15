Gilroy finalises backroom team 15 November 2017





Dublin manager Pat Gilroy celebrates after his side's All-Ireland SFC final victory over Kerry at Croke Park in 2011.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Dublin manager Pat Gilroy celebrates after his side's All-Ireland SFC final victory over Kerry at Croke Park in 2011.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

As expected, Anthony Cunningham and Mickey Whelan have been included in new Dublin hurling manager Pat Gilroy's backroom team.

Paddy O'Donoghue, who won an All-Ireland club football title as a player with Kilmacud Crokes in 1995 and worked alongside Gilroy and Whelan when the Dublin footballers ended a 16-year wait for the Sam Maguire in 2011, is the other selector.

Gilroy takes charges of the Dubs for the first time this weekend when the take on Galway - who Cunningham managed to All-Ireland final appearances in 2012 and '15 - in the AIG Fenway Classic in Boston.

Meanwhile, the Dubs' squad for the Super 11s tournament has been confirmed with the inclusion of Danny Sutcliffe - who makes his return after a two-year break.

Dublin (AIG Fenway Classic squad): Jonathon Tracey, Paul Winters, Eanna Boland, Paul Crummey, Paddy Smyth, Shane Barrett, Stephen O'Connor, James Madden, Kevin Hetherton, Cian MacGabhann, Stephen Chester, Dónal Gormley, Glenn Whelan, Ronan Hayes, Danny Sutcliffe, John Hetherton, Fergal Whitely, Cillian Costello, Tom Connolly, Darren Kelly, Cian O'Sullivan, Emmet McKenna, Donal Burke, Darragh Gray, Alan Moore, Niall McMorrow.