MLR edging back to their best 15 November 2017





Mount Leinster Rangers' David Phelan in action against Oulart-The Ballagh.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Mount Leinster Rangers' David Phelan in action against Oulart-The Ballagh.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Mount Leinster Rangers' David Phelan believes that they are slowly getting back to the form they displayed three years ago when lifting the Leinster club SHC title.

The Carlow champions are just two games away from replicating that success as they prepare to play Offaly counterparts Kilcormac Killoughey in Sunday's provincial club semi-final.

Over the last few years, they have gone through something of a transition period as St Mullins dominated the Carlow scene, but MLR bounced back this year and Phelan believes that they can go on from here.

“We are getting there slowly but surely,” Phelan told the Carlow Nationalist. “Our aim at the start of the year was far from Leinster or All-Irelands no matter what people were saying to us on the street.

“We hadn't won a county final for three years so the big thing for us was to get back to a county final no matter who we were playing.”