Galway starlet McDaid to sign for Carlton 15 November 2017





Cillian McDaid in action for Galway and inset the Monivea-Abbey youngster at an AFL Talent Combine. Cillian McDaid in action for Galway and inset the Monivea-Abbey youngster at an AFL Talent Combine.

Rising Galway football star Cillian McDaid is set to become Carlton Blues' latest Irish recruit.

The Monivea/Abbey youngster, who scored 1-1 from wing back in the Tribesmen's All-Ireland U21FC final defeat to Dublin earlier this year, will fly out to Melbourne on Sunday to sign a two-year international rookie contract with the Aussie Rules club.

McDaid, who won an All-Ireland minor hurling medal in 2015, will join Louth's Ciaran Byrne at the Melbourne club, while the Ó hAilpín brothers, Setanta and Aisake, the recently-released Ciaran Sheehan as well as Laois' Zach Tuohy - who is now with Geelong - are former Blues players.