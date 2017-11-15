No Nathan for Carlow 15 November 2017





Carlow GAA's plans to host a fundraising concert featuring Country & Western star Nathan Carter at Netwatch Cullen Park have been halted.

The popular Carter and Derek Ryan were to entertain the crowds at the county grounds on July 21st and 22nd next year, but the planned concert has hit a number of snags.

The aim was to host an annual concert at the venue, but now the concert will go ahead elsewhere, but without any connection to the GAA.

Carlow GAA vice-chairman Pat Nolan was part of the organising committee and he revealed to the Carlow Nationalist that if given the go ahead, it could have generated a lot of money over the next few years.

“It was a five-year plan which would have made the best part of half a million euros,” said Nolan. “All I can confirm is it's not going ahead for Carlow County Board. Obstacles at county board level.”