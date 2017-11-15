Deise on the look out for new sponsor 15 November 2017





Waterford GAA are looking for a new sponsor for the 2018 campaign.

Following on from the news that '3' have ended their sponsorship with Waterford after being their main sponsor since 2011.

Initially the deal was for two years, but it was extended a couple of times since to bring the deal up to this year. However, the decision has now been taken to end it.

Negotiations over a new sponsor are believed to be ongoing with a couple of high profile businesses and it is hoped to have the situation sorted in the coming weeks.