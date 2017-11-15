Hartley hails Franks' influence 15 November 2017





Ballygunner manager Fergal Hartley.

Ballygunner manager Fergal Hartley has hailed the impact that coach David Franks has had on the side since being appointed.

Following a run of eight championship games in eight weeks, the Waterford champions had a weekend off last weekend as they prepare for the Munster club SHC final on Sunday.

Managing the side through such a torrid period of games has stretched the Ballygunner's management team to the limits as they try to balance rest and training.

And Hartley told the Waterford News & Star that the former Offaly hurler has been a revelation this year as his side bid for Munster club glory against Limerick champions Na Piarsaigh.

“David has been huge; he looks after all the coaching. He's a super guy and we are really lucky to have him,” stated Hartley. “I can say for an absolute certainty that we wouldn't be where we are, were it not for the capabilities, competences and skills of David Franks.

“You do a bit of homework and you find out about a guy. I approached him, met up with him and that was it. We got on well from the start and still do. We're blessed to have him. It's no different to any other club. You get a name recommended to you and you go on from there.”