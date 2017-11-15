McHugh named Donegal's best club footballer 15 November 2017





©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty. Kilcar's Mark McHugh and his son Noah.©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty.

Mark McHugh will receive the prestigious Séamus Mac Géidigh Award at the annual Donegal GAA awards night on Saturday.

The 2012 All-Ireland winner and All Star was selected for the Player of the Year award by a panel of 12 Donegal sports journalists after starring for Kilcar as they claimed their first Dr Maguire Cup in 24 years.

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta's Damien Ó Dónaill, who headed up the selection committee, said: “Mark McHugh was chosen as the player of the year for his excellent displays on the field that saw his team win the Donegal Championship this year for the first time since 1993.

“Mark played a central role in every match, in midfield, and on occasion, in a special role in defence. Overall, he stood out from the very start of the Championship and there’s no doubt that he has earned the Séamus Mac Géidigh Award as player of the year 2017. Congratulations to Mark.”

The award commemorates the RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta broadcaster and GAA commentator Séamus Mac Géidigh, who passed away suddenly in July 2016.

McHugh will be presented with his award at the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny.