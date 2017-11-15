GAA 'very disappointed' as France chosen to host 2023 Rugby World Cup 15 November 2017





The Webb Ellis Cup ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup host announcement.

The Webb Ellis Cup ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup host announcement.

Ireland's hopes of staging the 2023 Rugby World Cup were finally ended this afternoon when France was confirmed as the host country.

The GAA had supported the Irish bid by making its venues available as part of the proposal, but of the 39 votes cast to make the final decision, Ireland received just eight compared to 18 for France and 13 for South Africa.

Ireland's bid was also rated as the weakest of the three nations in contention by World Rugby's technical review group whose findings were released last month, and whose preferred candidate was South Africa.

Speaking from Australia ahead of Saturday's second International Rules Test, GAA director-general Paraic Duffy described the news as "very disappointing."

He said: “Given the evaluation report a few weeks ago it was always going to be difficult to get enough support. The oversight committee worked very hard over the last few weeks to reverse the position, but they haven’t succeeded and I feel sorry for them.

“They had worked very hard over a number of years - I know at first-hand the quality of the bid they had put together and the work that was put in, so I share their disappointment.”

Duffy also explained that funding for the redeveloped Pairc Ui Chaoimh wouldn't be affected by the failed bid.

"The Government funding was a key element there. The GAA grounds that will suffer were those in the rugby bid that were clearly in need of upgrading. That work will still have to be done, but it will take a lot longer than would have been the case if the World Cup bid had been successful.

"Pairc Ui Chaoimh is the only one that directly benefited from the bid," he added.