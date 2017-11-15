Nash didn't lost any sleep over All Star snub 15 November 2017





Cork's Anthony Nash.

Anthony Nash isn't making an issue of his All Star snub.

The Cork goalkeeper was unlucky to lose out to Waterford's Stephen O'Keeffe and admitted at an AIB event yesterday: “Of course it’s a bit disappointing, you’d love to get it. But it’s great to be nominated, shows you’ve had a positive effect on the championship in some way or another. And I’m delighted for Mark Coleman, and Patrick Horgan (Cork’s two All Star winners).

“I remember in 2012 when I got in, James Skehill (from Galway) was also nominated, and probably felt aggrieved that he didn’t get. I’ve two All Stars at home, on the parents’ mantelpiece, and that’s where they’ll stay. It’s team awards you want, and this year winning Munster with Cork was everything, and winning the county with Kanturk was everything.”

Nash's only focus at the moment is on Kanturk's Munster club IHC final showdown with Clare champions Kilmaley on Sunday.

“Look, winning Munster with Cork is incredible, and obviously winning the All-Ireland is still the goal, but to win a county with Kanturk, to go senior, is the best season I’ve ever had, yes," he said.

“I still believe we have a chance to win an All-Ireland with Cork. I’m there since 2006, and maybe I’m the unlucky one, because in 2005 they won the All-Ireland. I just never saw myself winning a county title with Kanturk. As long as I can I’ll still play for that elusive All-Ireland with Cork.”