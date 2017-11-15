Westmeath determined to reduce expenditure

15 November 2017

Cusack Park, Mullingar.
©INPHO/Tom Beary.

The Westmeath GAA board are putting a plan in place to reduce costs for 2018.

At a recent county board meeting, delegates were informed that a budget for next year was being formed and that it would be greatly reduced from this year's expenditure.

The Westmeath Independent reports that county secretary James Savage revealed that the county board cannot afford to maintain the level of expenditure that occurred this year.

Overall, they are hoping to reduce their costs by 20% from 2017, and their plans to do this will be confirmed at the annual convention in Tyrrellspass on Sunday, December 10th.




