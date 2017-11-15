Flag maker offers to replace Dublin fan's lost flag 15 November 2017





A flag manufacturing company has made a lovely gesture to a Dublin football fan who lost his flag after the All-Ireland final by offering to replace it for him.

Jimmy McGrane left 'The Invincibles' flag in a taxi after September's win over Mayo and despite his friend Noel Murphy launching a social media campaign to help find it, it hasn't turned up.

Noel wrote in a Facebook post: "Have you seen this flag? To all my friends. I’m trying to help out a friend and a fellow Dub supporter.

"This flag is belong to Jimmy McGrane and unfortunately was left in a taxi on the night of this year’s All Ireland Final. Sadly, Jimmy has been unable to track it down and I’d love to help him out.

"I know we may not see this flag again until the new year when the season starts again, but if you have seen it or know anything about its whereabouts please pop me a message."

Now, Flagman Ireland on Camden Street has kindly offered to replace the flag for Jimmy, who remains hopeful that the original flag will eventually be found.