Flanagan linked to club role 15 November 2017





Offaly manager Pat Flanagan.

Former Offaly and Westmeath manager Pat Flanagan has been linked to a return to club management.

Flanagan, who also managed the Sligo footballers, has been linked with Westmeath senior football side Athlone who are seeking a replacement for another Offaly native Tom Coffey.

Flanagan was unceremoniously discarded by the Faithful County following this year's All-Ireland SFC qualifier defeat to Monaghan, having spent three years at the helm.

Before that, he spent three years with the Westmeath senior footballers from 2010 to 2013, when he was then axed from the role, despite having guided the county to Division One football during his reign.

The Clara native has had success at club level with his own club and another Westmeath outfit Tyrrellspass who he guided to SFC glory in 2006 and 2007, while they also reached a Leinster club SFC final where they were beaten by St Vincent's.