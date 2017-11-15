Lynch appeals for breathing space 15 November 2017





Limerick's Ronan Lynch and Darragh Fitzgibbon of Cork.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Limerick's Ronan Lynch and Darragh Fitzgibbon of Cork.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Ronan Lynch has asked Limerick fans not to place too much expectation on the shoulders of the county's emerging stars.

The Na Piarsaigh youngster was part of this year's talented U21 team that won a second All-Ireland title in three years for the Treaty County, but he is at pains to point out that it doesn't guarantee senior success in the coming years.

“We won three U21 championships in a row at the turn of 2000 and, barring the 2007 All-Ireland final appearance, not much came of that at all,” he said at an AIB event ahead of Sunday's Munster club SHC final against Ballygunner.

“I know we won (Munster) in 2013, but an All-Ireland is always your key goal, particularly in Limerick. It is very difficult to keep young players at their peak. You can come out of your Leaving Cert, be a superstar at minor level and the next thing you have four or five bad games and people are saying, ‘this fella was supposed to be a superstar, what’s wrong with him? He’s not that good’.

“Then suddenly a fella who is used to getting pats on the back the whole time is getting a bit of criticism. It’s very, very difficult to deal with that pressure and spotlight. If you’re TJ Reid or Richie Hogan, two of top players in the country, with numerous All-Irelands, you’ve a fountain of experience to deal with that sort of pressure but when you’re 19 or 20, and people are putting expectations on you, ‘oh, we’ll go on and win an All-Ireland now if these guys keep their heads down’.

"People have to be given the space to breathe as well.”