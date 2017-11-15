Faithful's long search for a PRO could be nearing an end 15 November 2017





Offaly supporter Daire Spollen eyes up the goalposts from the sideline after his county's Allianz HL quarter-final clash against Tipperary at O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

The position of PRO has proven difficult to fill for the Offaly county board in recent years.

The post has been vacant for nearly 12 months, but there are hopes that it will finally be filled at next month's annual convention after Ballyfore's Mary Dunne was nominated.

Despite calls for him to step down following the resignation of the Offaly Hurling Review Implementation Committee en bloc last July, Gracefield's Tommy Byrne will be returned unopposed as chairman on December 5. Secretary Eamon Cusack (Durrow), treasurer Jimmy Hogan (Birr), assistant treasurer Martin Boland (Raheen), Central Council representative Pat Teehan (Coolderry), development officer James Murphy (Rhode) and coaching officer Martin Cashen (Carrig & Riverstown) will also be returned unchallenged.