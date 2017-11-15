Cassidy: We've learned lessons 15 November 2017





Derrygonnelly players celebrate.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Derrygonnelly players celebrate.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Derrygonnelly forward Declan Cassidy is confident that they have learned enough from their drawn Ulster club SFC semi-final clash against Cavan Gaels, to get the job done in Sunday's replay.

Extra time couldn't separate the sides in Clones last weekend and the teams return to the St Tiernach's Park venue on Sunday for the right to meet defending champions Slaughtneil in the provincial decider.

Cassidy told the Fermanagh Herald that they will have learned something from the drawn game and if they can work on that then a place in the final can be secured.

“We know there are parts of our game we failed to complete and game plans that didn't work out last Sunday,” stated the 34-year-old. He added: “I just feel there are certain lessons we will learn from Sunday past, we will work on these and talk about what we did right and what went wrong.

“We have learned a lot this season and for sure the Ulster club championship has really opened our eyes to the quality sides out there.”