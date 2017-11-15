Offaly U21FC resumes after 40-week break! 15 November 2017





Offaly star Adam Mahon plays his U21 football with St. Patrick's. Offaly star Adam Mahon plays his U21 football with St. Patrick's.

This is ridiculous.

Forty weeks after a ball was last kicked in the Offaly U21FC, the competition resumes tonight with the two semi-finals down for decision in Tullamore and Tubber. Ballinamere-Durrow and St. Patrick's face off in Tullamore's O'Brien Park at 8pm, with Clara and Ferbane meeting at the same time in Tubber.

Ferbane and Clara booked their semi-final places way back on February 5 following their respective victories over Tullamore and St. Manchan's Gaels. Ballinamere-Durrow beat St. Vincent's on February 3, while St. Patrick's, who are from the Edenderry area, defeated Gracefield in the last of the quarter-finals on February 10.

The championship has been put on the back-burner ever since and now the race is on to have it completed before Santy comes.