Offaly U21FC resumes after 40-week break!
15 November 2017
Offaly star Adam Mahon plays his U21 football with St. Patrick's.
This is ridiculous.
Forty weeks after a ball was last kicked in the Offaly U21FC, the competition resumes tonight with the two semi-finals down for decision in Tullamore and Tubber. Ballinamere-Durrow and St. Patrick's face off in Tullamore's O'Brien Park at 8pm, with Clara and Ferbane meeting at the same time in Tubber.
Ferbane and Clara booked their semi-final places way back on February 5 following their respective victories over Tullamore and St. Manchan's Gaels. Ballinamere-Durrow beat St. Vincent's on February 3, while St. Patrick's, who are from the Edenderry area, defeated Gracefield in the last of the quarter-finals on February 10.
The championship has been put on the back-burner ever since and now the race is on to have it completed before Santy comes.