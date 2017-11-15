Hurley Lynch had confidence in himself 15 November 2017





Moorefield forward Niall Hurley Lynch has admitted that he always had confidence in himself when kicking the winning point in last Sunday's Leinster club SFC quarterfinal against Portlaoise.

The Kildare champions hit an unanswered 1-01 late on to come from three points down to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat.

And it was Hurley Lynch who was the hero of the hour as his late score won the match. Despite missing a chance a few minutes earlier, the talented forward always backed himself second time of asking.

“I was always going to take it on; I'd say the whole crowd was against me having missed just a minute or two earlier but I had a bit of faith in myself and thank God it went over,” Hurley Lynch told the Leinster Leader.

“Despite being down at half time we said if we stuck to the game plan, we would get there, we have great belief in the team and belief in one another; now we are off to Aughrim, not an easy place to go; Rathnew are there on merit but we'll be back training and will be ready for them.”