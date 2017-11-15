Divided loyalties for St Martin's 15 November 2017





Supporters of the St Martin's GAA club in Wexford have a big decision to make this Sunday afternoon.

Both the club's camogie and senior hurlers are in Leinster club action this weekend with only half an hour separating the start times.

In Parnell Park, St Martin's have the tough assignment of taking on All-Ireland champions Cuala in the Leinster club SHC semi-final. Throw in for this game is at 2pm.

Approximately 90km and a 1hr 24 minute drive away (according to the AA routefinder), the Wexford club's senior camogie side take on Thomastown in the provincial final at Netwatch Cullen Park at 2.30pm.

Supporters have no choice to go to one or the other and both will probably suffer on the support front because of this.

Ironically, Cuala found themselves in a similar situation when their senior hurlers faced Kilmacud Crokes in the Dublin SHC final on the same day as their ladies footballers faced Meath's Clann na nGael in the Leinster club JFC final in Kinnegad.

Obviously, there is no communication between the Leinster camogie board and their male counterparts, but a look at a fixture list might be advisable in the future in order to be fair to supporters.