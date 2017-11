Nemo win venue toss 15 November 2017





Nemo Rangers' Barry O'Driscoll celebrates after scoring a goal against Adare.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Nemo Rangers' Barry O'Driscoll celebrates after scoring a goal against Adare.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Pairc Ui Rinn will host Sunday week's Munster club SFC final after Nemo Rangers won a toss for venue yesterday.

The Cork champions had nominated Pairc Ui Rinn as their preferred venue and can now look forward to hosting All-Ireland champions Dr Crokes in the eagerly-awaited provincial decider on November 26.