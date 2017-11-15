New Cork hurling selectors unveiled 15 November 2017





Kieran 'Fraggie' Murphy.

Kieran 'Fraggie' Murphy.

Kieran 'Fraggie' Murphy and Donal O'Mahony will be part of the new Cork hurling management.

Former captain Murphy will link up with new manager John Meyler once again after being a selector with this year's U21 team. O'Mahony, from the Bishopstown club, was involved under former boss Kieran Kingston as a goalkeeping coach.

A third selector from the U21 management will be added in due course. Denis Ring, who led Cork to an All-Ireland minor final appearance in September, was recently appointed as U21 manager for 2018 with John Dwyer, Liam Martin, Fergal Ryan and John Mortell confirmed as his selectors.

Meanwhile, the way has been cleared for Tracey Kennedy to become the first female chairperson of Cork GAA after nominations closed for annual convention last night without a challenge to her nomination.