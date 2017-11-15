Glynn not surprised 15 November 2017





Rathnew players celebrate after beating St. Vincents in the Leinster club SFC quarter final at Aughrim. Rathnew players celebrate after beating St. Vincents in the Leinster club SFC quarter final at Aughrim.

Rathnew forward Leighton Glynn has revealed that the players and management were not surprised with their win over St Vincent's in the Leinster club SFC clash last Sunday.

The Wicklow side caused a huge surprise to many when defeating the 1/14 favourites in Aughrim, but Glynn stressed to the Wicklow People that they always believed.

Rathnew now progress to the provincial semi-final and they will go into that game against Moorefield in a confident mood.

“Look, we're delighted but we're not that surprised. We knew we could put it up to them. I'm not being cocky or anything, we just knew we could do that because we got a good look at them in the semi-final and final,” said Glynn.

“Nobody gave us a chance outside of our dressingroom, probably a few in the village didn't give us a chance. I suppose it comes from winning so much in Wicklow, it's hard not to carry that belief.

“You wouldn't just dump that belief because you're playing a team from outside of Wicklow. You would carry that with you. We have a lot of experienced lads who would have played inter county football, we have young lads who are coming through who probably out of their four or five years with the club would have only lost one championship match.

“With winning comes belief and it doesn't matter who you're playing, if you have belief you have a chance.”