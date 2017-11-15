Stafford plays down heroics 15 November 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Rathnew's Theo Smith and James Stafford celebrate.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Rathnew's James Stafford believes that it was a team effort that overcame the challenge of St Vincent's in last Sunday's Leinster club SFC quarterfinal.

Stafford scored 1-02 in a man of the match performance as Rathnew caused one of the biggest upsets in the provincial campaign in a very long time.

While the ex-county midfielder took a lot of the plaudits after the game, he was quick to point out to the Wicklow People that it could have been any of their players that got those important scores.

“If it wasn't me it could have been Leighton or anyone else, it was just right place right time. We're not going to get carried away, we've won nothing yet,” stressed Stafford.

“We have another game here in two weeks and we could easily get brought back down to earth fairly quickly.”

Rathnew entertain Moorefield, who beat Portlaoise in their quarterfinal last weekend, on Sunday week in Aughrim with a place in the Leinster club SFC final at stake.