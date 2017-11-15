Moran demands 'bigger and better performance' 15 November 2017





©INPHO/Dave Farrell. Castlebar Mitchels' Barry Moran with Darren Beck and Daniel McLoughlin of Mohill.©INPHO/Dave Farrell.

Castlebar Mitchels midfielder Barry Moran is adamant that they will have to put in a much improved performance against Corofin in the Connacht club SFC final.

Moran was speaking after a strong second half performance had shaken off the challenge of a stubborn Tourlestrane side in the semi-final at MacHale Park last weekend.

And the county star revealed to the Western People that despite an improvement in their display during the second half, they will need to be even better for the final.

“We were fairly happy with the second half. There were a few things to improve on but we are just happy with the result,” stated Moran.

“We know Corofin over the last few years and we know they are a very good outfit. We will be looking to get our homework done and produce a bigger and better performance.”