Nash backs Meyler to take Rebels forward 14 November 2017





Anthony Nash celebrates a Cork score.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Anthony Nash celebrates a Cork score.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Anthony Nash is confident that new Cork hurling manager John Meyler “is going to do a fantastic job”.

Having served as a selector this year, Meyler - whose son David will represent the Republic of Ireland in tonight's World Cup play-off second leg against Denmark at the Aviva Stadium - succeeded Kieran Kingston at the Rebel County helm last month and goalkeeper Nash is hoping for a seamless transition as the Leesiders aim to build on their 2017 Munster SHC success:

“Regards next year, I think John is going to do a fantastic job. I think everyone saw his passion in the U21 match after the Waterford game but John's a very shrewd man as well. I think he'll just take us forward, hopefully to the next level,” the Kanturk clubman told gaa.ie.

“I had an inkling at the end of the year that Kieran was under pressure with work to kind of commit again for the year. He'd done great work, he had put a great panel together and management team.

“The positive to come out of it all is the fact that John was there last year. Continuity is huge for us because last year was a positive. Look, how '18 will go I don't know, but at least he has an idea how '17 worked and that we're not starting from scratch.”