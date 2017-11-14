Rodgers enjoyed his run-in with McBrearty 14 November 2017





Slaughtneil's Brendan Rodgers celebrates with fans.

©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan. Slaughtneil's Brendan Rodgers celebrates with fans.©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan.

Patrick McBrearty kicked ten points off Brendan Rodgers on Saturday night but the Slaughtneil full back enjoyed the challenge.

The reigning provincial champions eventually saw off Kilcar of Donegal at Omagh to qualify for another Ulster club final and Derry defender Rodgers was honoured to be handed the onerous task of trying to curtail the magnificent McBrearty:

“It is great to be seen as the player to be trusted to do that, It wasn't one of my best days, but it was great to be there and thereabouts," he told The Irish News.

“It is enjoyable playing in those sort of games and it is enjoyable marking good players because it will always take out the best in you.

“He did knock on quite a few scores. But credit to everyone else, they did their job and that really helped things. Good players like Paddy McBrearty are going to knock on scores, so really it is minimising that and the effect he can have with bringing other players into the game.”