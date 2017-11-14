Heslin even cleaned up the dressing room after county title win 14 November 2017





St. Loman's John Heslin.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. St. Loman's John Heslin.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

It seems that John Heslin’s class was on display both during and after last month’s Westmeath SFC final.

The Lake County star struck 2-6, including this cracking goal just 15 seconds in, for St Loman’s as they saw off the challenge of Tyrrellspass by 3-13 to 0-14 in Mullingar.

Speaking at last week’s county board meeting, chairman Sean Sheridan (a Tyrrellspass clubman) said he wanted “everybody to note” that the St Loman’s captain was late leaving Cusack Park that day as a result of tidying up his team’s dressing room after the game.

“I was told there was one man left (in the St Loman's dressing room),” the outgoing chairman is quoted saying by the Westmeath Examiner.

“When I went down to the dressing room, I found out it was John Heslin, the captain of the St Loman’s team. He had a sweeping brush, and he was cleaning and tidying the dressing room after everyone had left.

“I said to him leave it, that there’d be men coming in the morning to clean up. But he said no, that this was the way he wanted it.

“Everything was in a basket, tidied away, and he and I walked out of the dressing room in the dark pitch, before he went off on his way down to the hotel to celebrate."

Last Sunday saw Heslin shoot 1-7 as St Loman's defeated Longford champions Mullinalaghta late on to set-up a Leinster club SFC semi-final against Simonstown Gaels of Meath on November 26th.